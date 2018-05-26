Father, grandfather, grandmother murdered in same home

A 55-year-old woman who had been considered a person of interest in a Leimert Park triple homicide has been arrested by Los Angeles police. (LAPD)

LOS ANGELES, California --
A father, a grandfather and a grandmother were murdered at the same time in one home.

The victims' son and grandson discovered the bodies in a bathroom of the home. All three had suffered blunt-force trauma. Two of the vicitims had been shot.

Now police have arrested a woman who had been considered a person of interest in the triple homicide case.

Nancy Jackson, 55, was booked in connection with the killings.

Jackson was being held without bail, according to sheriff's inmate records.

They were identified as 62-year-old Paul White and his parents, 82-year-old William Carter and 77-year-old Orsie Carter.

According to investigators, Jackson had an unspecified relationship with White.

Before the arrest, some neighbors said they had often seen Jackson with White, but that she disappeared for a time after the killings.

"We don't know what happened or where she went," Gina Fields, who lives nearby, said in an interview Wednesday. "She kind of came into his life very quickly and now has vanished in this horrible time. So we don't know."

Jackson had been living at the home, which prompted authorities to initially identify her as a person of interest in the case. Her driver's license photo was released before she was detained.

Investigators said there were no obvious signs of forced entry at the scene, leading them to believe that whoever killed the victims was someone who knew them.
