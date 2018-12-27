Father grabs child and runs from deputies on North Fwy

EMBED </>More Videos

Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man and his child after they ran away on the North Freeway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who grabbed his 8-year-old daughter and ran away on foot during an attempted traffic stop in north Harris County.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon in the 13600 block of North Freeway near Rankin Road.


Harris County Sheriff's Office said the suspect is a 43-year-old black male, last seen wearing a navy blue work shirt with a "NOV" patch on the left front side of the shirt. His daughter was wearing a bright green jacket.

If you have seen them, call 911.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic stopmost wantedtexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tire shop worker felt 'threatened' before shooting
Police searching for 81-year-old missing man
Canino Produce closing after 60 years in business
Alex Bregman tips drive-thru workers $1,200 for Christmas
Break-in at office of congressman hoping to impeach Trump
Instagram's layout goes 'sideways' and so does reaction
Stray dog without nose finds forever home
Small plane skids off runway and hits sign in Sugar Land
Show More
Government shutdown likely to stretch into next week
Billboard topples over onto pawn shop during heavy storms
Hospitals to list service costs online Jan. 1
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in America, poll finds
More News