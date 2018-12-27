Father grabs child and runs from deputies on North Fwy

Update on North Freeway: searching for black male, 43 yrs, wearing navy blue work shirt with “NOV” patch on left front. And 8 yr old wearing bright green jacket. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 27, 2018

Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who grabbed his 8-year-old daughter and ran away on foot during an attempted traffic stop in north Harris County.The incident happened Thursday afternoon in the 13600 block of North Freeway near Rankin Road.Harris County Sheriff's Office said the suspect is a 43-year-old black male, last seen wearing a navy blue work shirt with a "NOV" patch on the left front side of the shirt. His daughter was wearing a bright green jacket.If you have seen them, call 911.