Father goes after 5-year-old daughter's accused killer in court

5-year-old's father lunges in court at the man accused of killing his daughter.

VANCOUVER, Washington (KTRK) --
It was a dramatic day in court when 37-year-old Ryan Burge appeared for the first time.

He is accused of killing his former girlfriend's 5-year-old daughter.

A sea of "Justice for Hartley" t-shirts filled the courtroom while friends and family waited for the proceedings to begin.

Burge is charged with killing 5-year-old Hartley Anderson.

The hearing quickly escalated when Hartley's father, Peter Anderson, lunged toward the bench in the direction of Burge.

He was quickly taken out by deputies, leading him away in handcuffs.

Soon after, the hallway began to fill with supporters, family and friends.

Hartley's mother became overcome with emotion and was carried out of the courthouse.

Tim Luchau, Hartley's grandfather, said, "I'll never get to see her graduate from high school, be married or anything. He took that from us. He took the joy we had with her away. I just hope the system works. I hope the system works."

Burge is being held on $5 million bail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned later this week.
