Father charged with murder after alleged DWI crash kills son on SH-249

EMBED </>More Videos

Murder charges are expected to be filed against a man for a fatal accident that killed one child and left another in critical condition.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A father accused of driving drunk with his two young sons in his SUV has been charged with murder after deputies say he caused a deadly crash in northwest Harris County.

The sheriff's office says the man crashed into two tow trucks at a high rate of speed Wednesday afternoon on SH-249, killing his 8-year-old son and injuring his 5-year-old son.

The 5-year-old was taken to the hospital along with his father.

"Just a very horrific scene. It appears the children had been picked up at a school, you can still see the backpack on them, so it's just a very horrific sight," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "It's just heartbreaking."

Deputies said the man went through a red light around 1:40 p.m. before slamming into the tow trucks.

Alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash.

"There's evidence that he was intoxicated at the time of this fatal accident, so we are pursuing a murder charge," Gonzalez said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drunk drivingdrunk driving deathcar crashchild deathHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Rescue worker gives thumbs up after being freed from trench
Teen who killed girlfriend shared graphic images of her murder
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
Laredo, Texas braces for potential arrival of migrant caravan
Turner: Major cuts coming in light of Prop B vote
Conroe ISD bus driver arrested for child pornography
Election 2018: Texas midterm results and voting coverage
Pres. Trump calls CNN reporter 'rude, terrible person'
Show More
Jury deliberating sentence in Terry Thompson murder trial
Ex-Texas congressman Steve Stockman sentenced to 10 years
Mysterious object seen in space may be alien spacecraft
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
Astros pitcher Brad Peacock welcomes new baby to family
More News