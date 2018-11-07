A father accused of driving drunk with his two young sons in his SUV has been charged with murder after deputies say he caused a deadly crash in northwest Harris County.The sheriff's office says the man crashed into two tow trucks at a high rate of speed Wednesday afternoon on SH-249, killing his 8-year-old son and injuring his 5-year-old son.The 5-year-old was taken to the hospital along with his father."Just a very horrific scene. It appears the children had been picked up at a school, you can still see the backpack on them, so it's just a very horrific sight," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "It's just heartbreaking."Deputies said the man went through a red light around 1:40 p.m. before slamming into the tow trucks.Alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash."There's evidence that he was intoxicated at the time of this fatal accident, so we are pursuing a murder charge," Gonzalez said.