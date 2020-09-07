Father drowns in Galveston, marking 4th drowning of season

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people drowned in Galveston in less than a day, according to officials.

The Galveston Island Beach Patrol said the most recent was a father who was swimming with his daughter on Sunday.

Officials said the 57-year-old father had submerged. His teenage daughter was rescued by a surfer.

The father was transported to John Sealy Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead.

This marks the fourth drowning of the season, according to beach patrol.

Earlier on Sunday, a body matching the description of a missing 16-year-old was found more than 12 hours after a search began.

First responders recovered the body near 47th Street around 11 a.m., according to beach patrol.

The boy was swimming with friends Saturday night and disappeared around 9:15 p.m. along Seawall Blvd. near 45th.

Authorities said Hurricane Laura left its mark on Galveston beaches, as well as underneath the surface.

Currents during the storm may have flattened sand bars and left deep troughs and holes near the shore, according to officials.

READ MORE: Body of missing swimmer found off Galveston Island
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestonbeachesdrowningmissing boymissing swimmer
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HISD opening 36 campuses as learning centers this week
How to snag a free tablet for you and your family
Scattered showers and storms continue into early evening
5 boats sink during Trump Boat Parade on Lake Travis
Rockets look to take off again in Game 2 against LA Lakers
Rice University pushes back football practice
Jacob Blake talks in new video from hospital: 'It hurts to breathe'
Show More
Border fence built too close to Rio Grande, engineers say
Stafford Waffle House damaged during breakfast gunfight
Wright family home, known for huge holiday lights, burns down
3 shot in motorcycle gang gunfight
Remember that record lotto jackpot? Nobody won it
More TOP STORIES News