Father drowns in Galveston, marking 4th drowning of season

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people drowned in Galveston in less than a day, according to officials.The Galveston Island Beach Patrol said the most recent was a father who was swimming with his daughter on Sunday.Officials said the 57-year-old father had submerged. His teenage daughter was rescued by a surfer.The father was transported to John Sealy Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead.This marks the fourth drowning of the season, according to beach patrol.Earlier on Sunday, a body matching the description of a missing 16-year-old was found more than 12 hours after a search began.First responders recovered the body near 47th Street around 11 a.m., according to beach patrol.The boy was swimming with friends Saturday night and disappeared around 9:15 p.m. along Seawall Blvd. near 45th.Authorities said Hurricane Laura left its mark on Galveston beaches, as well as underneath the surface.Currents during the storm may have flattened sand bars and left deep troughs and holes near the shore, according to officials.