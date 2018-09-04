Father dies trying to rescue son from river

PALM SPRINGS, California --A 10-year-old boy drowned after he fell into Whitewater River near Palm Springs, California on Monday.
Witnesses said the child's father jumped in to save him.
#Whitewater Update: a male juvenile was also located and transported to a local hospital in critical condition. At this time it appears all parties involved are accounted for. Press release will follow at a later time.— Riverside County Sheriff PIO-East (@RSOPIOEast) September 3, 2018
#Whitewater Update: with the assistance from @PalmSpringsPD, @CALFIRERRU, and Palm Springs Fire Dept., a deceased adult male was located— Riverside County Sheriff PIO-East (@RSOPIOEast) September 3, 2018
The son died after being transported to Desert Regional Medical.
The boy's father died as well.