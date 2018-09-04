Father dies trying to rescue son from river

Dad dies attempting to rescue son from river

PALM SPRINGS, California --
A 10-year-old boy drowned after he fell into Whitewater River near Palm Springs, California on Monday.

Witnesses said the child's father jumped in to save him.


The son died after being transported to Desert Regional Medical.

The boy's father died as well.
