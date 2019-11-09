Father, daughter accused of kidnapping, beating woman and leaving her in desert to die

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California -- A father and daughter are accused of kidnapping a woman, beating and sexually assaulting her, and then leaving her for dead in the desert, officials said.

The alleged victim was found alive by military police on a routine patrol on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"She's very lucky to be alive," said Capt. Eddie Hernandez with the Major Crimes Bureau of the LASD.

Stanley Alfred Lawton, 54, and Shaniya Nicole Poche-Lawton, 22, have been arrested in connection with the brutal allegations.

Authorities say the two kidnapped the victim, a woman in her 40s whose identity is not being released, drove her to Stanley Lawton's home and held her there for at least a week.

They allegedly beat her, sexually assaulted her and brought her to an ATM and forced her to withdraw money.

EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Capt. Eddie Hernandez discusses a brutal beating and kidnapping case.



Officials say the suspects previously knew the victim, but the exact nature of their prior relationship was unclear.

After the MPs found the disoriented woman near a highway, law enforcement was alerted, the woman was hospitalized and treated.

"It's a vicious case," Hernandez said. "It's at gunpoint by force, that victim is then transported across state lines, held in a house inside a room for at least a week."

"At some point she was sexually assaulted, and then left for dead."

It was unclear why the suspects left her alive in the desert, he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiarapeassaultkidnappingsex assaultabductionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small plane crashes in field near Grand Parkway
Memorial bridge dedicated to 4-year-old Maleah Davis
Mother accused of driving drunk in crash that killed son
Suspected drunk driver slams into HPD car at 70 mph
Man shot in back during robbery near University of Houston
Jose Altuve visits young Astros fan who was burned in explosion
Instagram likes going away? Company to hide like count for some US users
Show More
'My mom is trying to kill me': Chilling 911 call from 7-year-old
Sunny weekend in Houston, but a freeze is possible next week
Over 1,000 dogs and cats available for $25 adoptions at GRB
Fans camp out in cold temps to be first in ASTROWORLD Fest
Selena cover singer released from ICE custody in south Texas
More TOP STORIES News