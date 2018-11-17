Father charged with killing his 9-month-old daughter

NORFOLK, Virginia (KTRK) --
Police say crews responded to Nicholson St. for reports of an unresponsive 9-month-old.

The medical examiner ruled the baby's death as a homicide.

As a result of the investigation, the 9-month-old's father, Kasiam Tinsley, is now being charged with second degree murder.

One neighbor says, "This neighborhood right here is probably the most dangerous neighborhood of all the public housing communities in this city and that has mostly contributed to a lack of police presence."

Tinsley is being held in the Norfolk city jail without bond.
