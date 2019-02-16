FATHER CHARGED

Father charged with felony child abuse after accidentally shooting 14-year-old son

James Williams Johnson

GARNER, North Carolina --
A father has been charged with felony child abuse after police say he accidentally shot his 14-year-old son overnight.

James Williams Johnson, 45, was charged with negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury.


It happened shortly before 12:31 a.m. Saturday at 919 Powell Drive.



The 14-year-old was transported to WakeMed where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries, police said.

Police confirmed that the suspect is the father of the injured teen.

The incident is still under investigation.
