UNION COUNTY, North Carolina -- A 30-year-old man is facing child abuse charges after his son died while in his care, the Union County Sheriff's Office said.Alden John Whitehead was also charged with first-degree murder after his 2-year-old son was found unresponsive on the bedroom floor in his home Sunday afternoon.The boy's mother, who doesn't live with Whitehead, told deputies the child was staying with Whitehead for the weekend.She found the boy's body when she went to pick him up.Preliminary autopsy results indicate that the child died from blunt force trauma. He would have been 3-years-old in May.