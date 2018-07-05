U.S. & WORLD

Father and son injured in Massachusetts fireworks accident

Father, son injured in Massachusetts fireworks mishap. Watch this report from WCVB-TV in Boston from July 4, 2018. (WPVI)

MARSHFIELD, Massachusetts --
Some fireworks at a show in Massachusetts misfired, leaving a father and son injured.

Police say the two were attending a private, and illegal, fireworks display on the beach in Marshfield on Tuesday night.

It's not yet known what went wrong.

The boy suffered burns to both of his legs when a firework exploded next to him, WCVB-TV reports. The father suffered some lacerations.

Thousands of people lined the shore to celebrate the day before Independence Day.

"There's so much of it going on, up and down the coast. From our neighbors to the north to our neighbors to the south, the entire coastline is one giant, private, illegal fireworks display," said Chief Phil Tavares of the Marshfield Police Department.

Tavares said some of the fireworks that are used in these illegal displays are commercial grade.

"It's big stuff going off," he said.

There was no immediate word on if there will be any charges filed.
