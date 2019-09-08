Father and 2-year-old son injured in red light crash in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old boy was injured after a major crash in northwest Harris County, deputies say.
It happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday in the 49000 block of Sam Houston Parkway near Hollister.
Deputies say one of the two vehicles involved ran a red light, causing the car carrying the boy to be pushed across a median.
The boy and his father were taken to the hospital and are both stable. Deputies say thankfully, the boy was safely secured in a car seat.
"We can't stress the importance of child safety seats," said Sgt. Dashana Cheek-McNeal with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. "If he'd not been in a seat, it would've been very very bad."
The driver of the other vehicle involved was on his way to work, according to deputies. Deputies say there were no signs of impairment from either of the drivers.
Both drivers claimed to have a green light, though it's unclear who was at fault. Deputies say the incident remains under investigation.
The sheriff's office is encouraging drivers to check their children's car seats frequently. To get started, click here.
