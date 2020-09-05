Fatal wrong-way crash shuts down Grand Parkway in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A man on his way to work died Saturday when his vehicle was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver in south Montgomery County, authorities said.

It happened on Grand Parkway at Rayford Road near Spring.

An SUV was westbound in the eastbound lanes when it collided with another car, Texas DPS troopers said.

The SUV driver was last listed in critical condition at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands.

Shortly after the head-on crash, a FedEx tandem truck crashed into both vehicles after encountering smoke and debris from the initial collision, according to a Texas DPS trooper on the scene.

Grand Parkway was closed while authorities investigated.

Texas DPS troopers, Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies, and Montgomery County Pct. 3 deputy constables were investigating the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springfatal crashwrong waytraffic accidentperson killedcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighter attacked while responding to gas station incident
2nd fountain overflows with soap suds this week after prank
Rockets stun LeBron James and the Lakers in Game 1
Here's a recap of the news you need for Saturday, Sept. 5
Man shot in the head during road rage shooting
Trump targets 'white privilege' training as 'anti-American'
Woman escapes after shooting 3 people at apartment complex
Show More
Will long Labor Day weekend mean another COVID-19 spike?
Evicted dad from viral video near tears, but for a different reason
Plane that crashed, killing 3, was bought just a week before
Cooler start to Saturday with another chance of storms
Get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1
More TOP STORIES News