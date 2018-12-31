.@HCSOTexas: “There are shell casings everywhere up and down this street.” One man shot to death in his home on Duncannon (Cloverleaf area). Investigators say it’s gang/drug related. Another person shot will survive. Update on #abc13 in minutes. pic.twitter.com/ATQ1sKd1K5 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) December 31, 2018

Deputies say a shooting that left a man dead inside his own home in east Harris County may be gang and drug related.This happened in the 14000 block of Duncannon Drive. Authorities say there are shell casings everywhere and a rifle lying in the middle of the road.Officials tell ABC13 there was also a crash on Duncannon that was related to the shooting. However, they're working to figure out exactly how the two are connected.Eyewitness News viewer Alexis Silva says her car and her dad's truck parked outside their home were hit in the crash. Her family was not hurt.Aside from the man killed, two other people were hurt and taken to the hospital. They are being treated and released.Investigators say another person was also shot, but is expected to survive.