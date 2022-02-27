fatal shooting

Police in search of two suspects accused of fatally shooting a man at a Chevron in west Houston

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot to death at Chevron in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in his late twenties was shot to death at a gas station on Westheimer near Eldridge Parkway Sunday morning.

Houston Police are searching for two suspects allegedly responsible for the fatal shooting.

Detectives said first responders received the call around 1:35 a.m. at the Chevron gas station. Upon arrival, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead on the scene.

They said one suspect was wearing a blue hoodie, and the other was in a black hoodie. Both left the scene in a red, four-door sedan.

"The victim is a customer, and the suspects are possibly also. They've been coming here for the last few days as well, according to the owner of the business," said Lt. Emanuel Pavel.

Investigators said an altercation between the victim and suspects led to the shooting. The store clerk told police he heard the shooting but did not see it.

The clerk says this is the first shooting he's seen at this store in his eight years of working. The shooting shattered two of the store's front windows.

HPD said they don't know what the motive is, but there's no information at this time that indicates the shooting was gang-related.

Police said there were witnesses, and they are reviewing the surveillance video.

"There was no one in the gas station at the moment. There are no other injuries," said Det. Caleb Bowling.

If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call HPD's homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

For stories on Houston's diverse communities, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Video shows fatal shooting of man police say were bounty hunters
Ex-officer who killed man after movie found not guilty
Trayvon Martin, 10 years later: Teen's death changes nation
Man charged with murder after victim found in car, deputies say
TOP STORIES
Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert
Houstonians 'Stand With Ukraine' as Russia invades Ukraine
16-year-old charged for the killing of his grandmother
Trail riders arrive at Memorial Park ahead of rodeo on Go Texan Day
Suspect killed by deputy, another deputy accidentally shoots himself
Ex-officer who killed man after movie found not guilty
Gunman sentenced to 45 years after shooting two security guards
Show More
Barber ambushed and shot when leaving work in west Houston
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in northwest Houston
Man charged with murder after victim found in car, deputies say
1k people lined up in hopes of getting a free box of food
Sunday starts cold and cloudy but finishes with sunshine
More TOP STORIES News