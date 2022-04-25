fatal shooting

Investigation underway: Argument lead to fatal shooting at car wash in Aldine area, HCSO says

Deputies say the suspect fled the scene.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are in search of a man connected to a fatal shooting that stemmed from an argument at a car wash on Sunday evening in the Aldine area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

A man got out of his car during a verbal argument with the victim at one of the vacuum stations at Aldine Westfield Road and Aldine Mail Route Road, says Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies say the man then opened fire at the victim, killing him at the scene. The suspect got back in his car and fled.

This is a developing story.

