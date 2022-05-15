pedestrian killed

Pedestrian killed in hit and run in northwest Houston, HCSO says

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run in northwest Houston, Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

At about 2:08 a.m., deputies found a man unresponsive in a ditch at the 18300 block of Clay Road.

The man had a head injury and was taken by Life Flight to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries sustained in the crash, HCSO said.

HCSO said the pedestrian failed to yield right of way to a vehicle going westbound in the right lane.

The driver of the unknown vehicle struck the pedestrian and drove from the scene without stopping to render aid, deputies said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyhit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Man was in middle of McKay bridge when he was hit and killed, HPD says
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Mount Houston at I-45
Man dies after being struck by 18-wheeler while crossing North Loop
HPD searching for 2 drivers after man killed in hit-and-run on I-10
TOP STORIES
Mother and son shot in targeted drive-by in Spring, deputies say
16-year-old shot 8 times in west Houston
6 power generating facilities trip offline as ERCOT urges conservation
Argument between couple ends in murder-suicide, HPD says
Eastex southbound lanes closed at Townsen after heavy truck crash
Above-normal activity predicted for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
Good viewing conditions for Sunday night's lunar eclipse
Show More
Buffalo, NY shooting suspect may have planned attack months before
Russians stymied in Ukraine; Finland favors joining NATO
Thousands participate in Houston pro-choice rally
Britney Spears says she has lost her baby early in her pregnancy
Long lost sisters, reunite after taking online DNA test
More TOP STORIES News