Pedestrian killed in hit and run in northwest Houston, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run in northwest Houston, Harris County Sheriff's Office said.At about 2:08 a.m., deputies found a man unresponsive in a ditch at the 18300 block of Clay Road.The man had a head injury and was taken by Life Flight to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries sustained in the crash, HCSO said.HCSO said the pedestrian failed to yield right of way to a vehicle going westbound in the right lane.The driver of the unknown vehicle struck the pedestrian and drove from the scene without stopping to render aid, deputies said.