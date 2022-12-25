WATCH LIVE

Investigation underway after 1 killed during apartment fire in northwest Houston, firefighters say

Sunday, December 25, 2022 7:38PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed during an apartment fire in northeast Houston on Sunday, according to firefighters.

Crews with the Houston Fire Department responded to the fire at an apartment complex on Lehman Street.

The department said in a tweet that one person was transported to the hospital. It is unclear if that is the person who died.

Houston Police Department's homicide investigators said they're also looking into the case.

HFD's arson investigators are at the scene.

It is unclear what caused the fire, but Eyewitness News is working to learn more details about this developing story.

