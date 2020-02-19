Driver dies after losing control on Southwest Fwy in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was killed in a major crash on the Southwest Freeway Wednesday morning that involved an 18-wheeler and tied up traffic for hours.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at the Brazos River in the northbound lanes.

A Honda that was traveling northbound in the center lane may have lost control and crashed into a wall before colliding with the truck, which was also northbound, authorities said.



All northbound lanes and the HOV lane were closed for around three hours while authorities work to investigate the cause.

The driver of the Honda died at the scene.





