Wet roads may be to blame in fatal crash on Eastex Freeway

“PLEASE, PLEEEASE SLOW DOWN.” That’s what a Lt. just told me on the Eastex Fwy—where a driver was killed after slamming into a pole. Wet roads likely contributed to this crash. #abc13 #breaking #houwx pic.twitter.com/gWu7lOZrDV — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 23, 2020

Houston police believe wet roads may have caused a deadly crash that has shut down the southbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway.The crash happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at the Crosstimbers exit.Officers say a vehicle clipped another car in the right rear quarter panel. The car then spun out of control and hit a sign post along the freeway.A man was pronounced dead.