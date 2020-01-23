Wet roads may be to blame in fatal crash on Eastex Freeway

By
Houston police believe wet roads may have caused a deadly crash that has shut down the southbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at the Crosstimbers exit.

Officers say a vehicle clipped another car in the right rear quarter panel. The car then spun out of control and hit a sign post along the freeway.

A man was pronounced dead.



