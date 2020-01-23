Wet roads may be to blame in fatal crash on Eastex Freeway

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at the Crosstimbers exit.
Officers say a vehicle clipped another car in the right rear quarter panel. The car then spun out of control and hit a sign post along the freeway.
A man was pronounced dead.
“PLEASE, PLEEEASE SLOW DOWN.” That’s what a Lt. just told me on the Eastex Fwy—where a driver was killed after slamming into a pole. Wet roads likely contributed to this crash. #abc13 #breaking #houwx pic.twitter.com/gWu7lOZrDV— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 23, 2020
