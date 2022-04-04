fatal crash

Police investigating motorcycle crash that killed 2 people on S. Post Oak Boulevard

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a motorcycle crash they say killed a man and a woman early Monday morning in southwest Houston.

The crash happened at about 2:55 a.m on the S. Post Oak service road, according to police. A man driving a maroon Harley Davidson struck a curb and then a sign before the motorcycle caught on fire.

The woman who was also riding on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The man was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital where authorities said he died.

Police have not yet released their identities but said the man was 39 and the woman was 25.

The investigation remains ongoing.

