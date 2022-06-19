1 person killed in motorcycle accident allegedly caused by reaching high speeds, investigators say

@HCSO_VCD is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on the southbound/inbound lanes of the Eastex Fwy at Hopper. One person is deceased. Lanes are currently shut down. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/a75Ddmr3dg — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 18, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County investigators are determining whether speed was a factor in a motorcycle crash that killed one person and shut down the southbound lanes.The crash happened on the Eastex Freeway and Hooper on Saturday.The motorcycle driver, Saveion Lewis, was driving a 2014 black Kawasaki Ninja in the southbound lane of the freeway. At the same time, a 2001 white Toyota was being driven by a woman on the road next to Lewis.Lewis is alleged to have been going at high speed and struck the back left corner of the Toyota. Investigators said that the impact caused Lewis to propel forward and hit a concrete wall barrier.The driver of the Toyota continued until she also hit a concrete wall on the east, causing her to rotate counterclockwise and come to an uncontrolled stop on the shoulder, investigators said.Lewis was found with no signs of life when investigators arrived on the scene.The driver of the Toyota and her passenger, a minor, was taken to Kingwood Medical with non-life-threatening injuries.The investigation will be handled by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.