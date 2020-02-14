Fatal crash in NE Harris County may have been caused by spilled cement

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed Friday morning in a major crash in northeast Harris County that may have been caused by a lost load of cement in the road, authorities said.



It happened around 6 a.m. in the 15400 block of Old Humble Road, just north of Beltway 8.

One of the vehicles involved was northbound on Old Humble Road when it swerved to avoid spilled cement in the road, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The northbound vehicle ended up in the southbound lanes when it collided with another vehicle.



The collision happened in front of a cement plant between the Beltway and Bender Road.

A trail of cement extended across the road where the crash happened and a cement truck was seen parked nearby.

