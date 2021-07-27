Innocent man killed after speeding truck driver runs light near IAH, according to HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent driver was killed Tuesday morning after it appears the driver of a truck ran a red light near Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to Houston police.The fatal crash happened around 5:51 a.m. at north Sam Houston Parkway and JFK Boulevard, HPD said.Police say the driver of a black Ford F-150 was speeding eastbound on the North Beltway feeder road when he allegedly ran a red light and slammed into a Nissan that was traveling southbound on JFK.The crash caused both vehicles to run out of the intersection and into a Ford Expedition sitting at the red light."The impact was severe enough that it took out a couple signs, a light post, and was pushed into a witness vehicle, a Ford Expedition," Sgt. Karl Harris with the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division said.Officers investigated if the red light was working properly or flashing red at the time of the crash, but later determined the light was in working order.The male driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene."He was crushed pretty badly due to the force of the collision," Harris said.Officials do not believe that intoxication was a factor during the crash but are continuing to investigate all possibilities.The driver of the F-150 was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, HPD said."When you see an accident like this, that's speed at the very least. So, you think about it, that's not stopping," Harris said. "There may be other contributing factors, but the most glaring one is speed. Look at the destruction."SkyEye video from above the scene shows the F-150 on its side and the Nissan smashed underneath it. Both vehicles were badly damaged.No charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning, but Harris noted that further investigation will determine if the driver of the F-150 will later face arrest."At this time, we're not charging anybody. We have to investigate this further. Sometimes these things take 60 to 90 days," Harris said. "Just because we aren't making an arrest today does not mean much. A lot of times these cases take months and then there is a final determination made."