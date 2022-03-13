1 dead, 4 hospitalized after wrong-way crash in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person is dead and four others have been hospitalized after a Range Rover crossed a median and hit another car head-on in northwest Harris County, authorities said.The crash happened at about 10:17 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the driver of the Range Rover was going eastbound on West Little York when it crossed a median and hit multiple trees. The Ranger Rover then hit a Honda HRV going in the opposite direction causing it to flip over before a third car, a Toyota Camry with three people inside, crashed into its side.Th Range Rover caught fire, spreading it to the other two vehicles. Officers on scene said the driver of the Range Rover was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene.The juvenile driver in the Camry was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive. The two other passengers of the Camry went to Memorial Hermann to be checked out.The driver of the Honda was taken to Memorial Hermann with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be ok.According to investigators, the area where the crash happened is a dark stretch of roadway. They believe that speed could have played a factor in the accident.While alcohol isn't believed to be a factor, law enforcement wants to remind the public to be extra careful with driving with the Houston Rodeo, spring break, and with St. Patrick's all happening this week.