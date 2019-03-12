rodeo fashion

Would you wear rodeo boots made out of fish?

Some of these RodeoHouston boots are made from very exotic materials!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When you have the perfect rodeo outfit, it shows!

"It looks like I'm a rock star," explained 6-year-old James Hinton.

We stopped by Rod Patrick BootMakers to check out the boots. Some cost as much as $3,000, but they last a lifetime.

"If you can imagine it, we'll pretty well try it," laughed employee Camryn Damarron.

He's not kidding. You can even find hippo boots.

"They are a fallen animal, so you can only get the skin as they find them," he explained.

But, perhaps most unexpected: a pair of boots made out of a fish.

"It is actually out of the Amazon River," he said. "It's the largest freshwater fish."

