STYLE & FASHION

Would you pay $1,290 for a shirt?

EMBED </>More Videos

Balenciaga unveils the tee-shirt that's really two shirts in one. It's the price everyone is talking about -- $1,290.00! (KTRK)

PARIS, France --
It's the t-shirt that's a long-sleeve shirt -- or the long-sleeve shirt that's a t-shirt. Either way, you can buy it for more than $1,200.

The luxury fashion house Balenciaga is selling it and the internet is on fire with people doing double-takes when they read the price.

The actual price for the shirt is $1,290.

It's a t-shirt that has a long-sleeved shirt attached to it. It hangs in front if you are wearing it as a t-shirt.

Reverse it and it takes on the form of a long-sleeve shirt with the t-shirt becoming more a cape on the back.

Either way, the price does include free shipping.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionclothingu.s. & world
STYLE & FASHION
Where to get back-to-work thrift finds for as little as $2
Olive Garden teased a makeup palette
Nonprofit design house makes upcycling fashionable
Blending Safety with Fashion for Women in Oil & Gas
HOMEGROWN AND SEWN: More brands producing clothing in U.S.
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News