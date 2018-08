Where to get back-to-work thrift finds for as little as $2

After I shared some of my go-to stores where I find clothes to look fashionable on a budget , an ABC13 viewer reached out to me.For nine years, Michelle Long was a stay-at-home mom. After going through a divorce, it was time for her to find a job."I sent my resume to so many places, and I didn't get any phone calls. So the very first job that was offered to me was in a kitchen at Stripes," said Long, who is now a legal assistant.For seven months, Long worked at Stripes, continuing to out send her resume, until finally, she got the blessing of a lifetime."My lawyer who helped me through the divorce wanted to see my resume, and she hired me. It's just been kind of tough because I lost a lot of weight during that time," said Long.Shopping at Ross Dress for Less and thrift stores are ways Long likes to stay fashionable on a budget.With the help of bloggers Pippa Williams and Jen McNeely of Too Cheap Blondes , we were able to find multiple professional outfits for Long to try on."We looked for basic pieces, but also kept it to a color palette, black, white, gray. Eventually, she can incorporate colors," Williams explained.Williams and McNeely suggest sticking to a color palette to easily make more outfits.Long found a dress that was $2. We layered it with a white blazer for $12.51, and now she's ready for the courtroom.For a fun day out of the office, we found pants, a tank and blouse for less than $15.Long walked away with at least four outfits for $16 each.