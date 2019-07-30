What's old is new again in cool summer men's hairstyles

Style & Fashion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some classic hairstyles are back in style for men and they'll help you keep cool in this Houston heat.

"Off the neck and the face," said barber Star Alvarado.

That's the motto for summer 2019 at Faded By Few Finessed Barber Shop and Salon in north Houston.

"The cut lasts longer and they take their time. People are not in and out. We come here and sit down. It's like family," said Alvarado.

Alvarado has been providing cool cuts for men for about 12 years and he's up-to-date on what's trending.

"Comb-overs, undercuts, pompadours, stuff from way back," said Alvarado.

Even man buns are still around in this heat, but with a slight twist.

"I have seen a lot of people have man buns. They want to trim them down a little bit lower," said Alvarado.

If you don't want to get your kids' hair cuts every week, Alvarado has a suggestion.

"An all even -- even number on the top, with a high taper on the sides. Kids' hair grows faster than adults," said Alvarado.

Kids cuts start at $15 and adults start at $25 at Faded By Few Finessed Barber Shop and Salon. They are located at 2619 North Freeway.

