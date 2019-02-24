OSCARS

What's next for Glenn Close after the 2019 Oscars

EMBED </>More Videos

From 'The Wife' to the Oscars, it's been an exciting awards season from nominee Glenn Close.

LOS ANGELES --
This year, Glenn Close earned her seventh Academy Award nomination for "The Wife." She said that attending Hollywood's biggest shindig is both an honor and a little bit of a curse.

"We're just kind of deciding now what I'll wear, and that's really fun. You just hope that by the end of the red carpet, you won't be crippled (from your shoes)," she said.

With all those nominations and a body of work that is consistently spectacular, it's hard to imagine that Close has never won an Oscar -- especially after her bone-chilling performance in "Fatal Attraction."

Win or lose, Close said that you may see a little less of her after the Oscars.

"I'm going to go back into producing. I want to write, so I think in the next couple of months, I'd like to disappear, think and work on stuff," she said.

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionentertainmentOscarsacademy awardscelebrityhollywood
OSCARS
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
Meet this year's 8 first-time Oscar acting nominees
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Lady Gaga's journey to the Oscars: 'I couldn't be more proud'
More Oscars
STYLE & FASHION
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
Lady Gaga's journey to the Oscars: 'I couldn't be more proud'
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
A look at Lady Gaga's memorable red carpet looks
Statement suits and other memorable Glenn Close red carpet looks
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Atlas Air: 3 killed in Boeing 767 crash in Chambers Co.
Sheriff: No likely survivors in jetliner crash near Houston
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Twin toddlers found unresponsive in backyard pool in Texas
Army dad surprises wife in NICU after birth of their twins
3 children in danger after being abducted in Killeen
Driver slams into DPS patrol car, killing tow truck driver
Show More
Vigil held for 12-year-old who died in Dallas gas explosion
Dove offering $5K grant to dads without paid paternity leave
Man shot and killed, teens detained in northwest Harris Co.
Khloe Kardashian denies rumors that she's 'The Bachelorette'
Katy supports burned dog found with fireworks taped to back
More News