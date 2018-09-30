Urban Outfitters rolls out 'influencer' Halloween costume

Halloween is about a month away, but the internet is buzzing with what they're calling the easiest costume of the year.Retailer Urban Outfitters has an influencer costume as a part of its Halloween collection. The costume consists of a pair of leggings and sports bra all for $59!Can you guess which reality TV star the company is going for?The website is branding the costume for Kim Kardashian and Kanye fans -- after Kim and Paris Hilton were seen wearing a similar outfit to advertise the Yeezy Season 6 collection.