The 90's are back this summer with hair trends and accessories

By
Summer is officially here and there's one look you're about to start seeing everywhere. I found out how you can get the cutest beach waves without spending hundreds.

Summer 2019 is here and James Benitez is already seeing some new trends.

"We're going back into the bobs. Not so much long in the front, not too short, longer shags with a lot of layers in the front," said James Benitez, a hair stylist at House of Benitez.

One thing that's hot again this year: beach waves! Lucky for us, Benitez says this is something that's easy to do at home!

"You don't have to invest a lot of money on it. You can use the tools you have at home," said Benitez.

In the video above, you can see how to get this look using a straightener.

Benitez suggests adding volume to your roots with root lifters and avoid teasing since that can break your hair.

There are some 90's fads that are coming back this summer when it comes to accessorizing your hair styles. I went to one beauty expert on ways to wear these looks.

"I believe the 90's are making a real big comeback," said Nicole Delagarza.

Scrunchies, head bands, clips and bobby pins are all popular again.

Jason Momoa's matching pink tuxedo and scrunchie are Oscars gold for fans
EMBED More News Videos

Jason Momoa's matching pink tuxedo and scrunchie is Oscars gold for fans



From the pearl clips to the topsy tail, Delagarza found all of these products on Amazon for under $10. She suggests checking your local drug store and even Walmart for a package of scrunches.
