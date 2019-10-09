Hot Topics

Teenager in pantsuit not allowed to go to homecoming

TAMPA, Florida -- A teenager wasn't allowed to attend her homecoming dance because she wore a jumper instead of a dress. That decision is sparking outrage with a community who says the rules need to be changed.

Jennie Ellis of "Jennie Ellis Photography" heard about the story and offered to give the teenager a free photo shoot so something positive could come from the experience. It's now going viral.

Reggie Aqui, Kristen Sze, and Kumasi Aaron discuss the controversy during 'Hot Topics' in the video above.
