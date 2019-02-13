STYLE & FASHION

Shoes pulled from Katy Perry line after blackface criticism

EMBED </>More Videos

Shoes pulled from Katy Perry line after blackface criticism

LOS ANGELES, California --
Katy Perry's fashion line has pulled two types of shoes after some people compared them to blackface.

The Ora Face Block Heel and Rue Face Slip-On Loafers were released last summer in nine different colors. They included protruding eyes, nose and red lips.

In a statement released Tuesday by the singer and company, they said the shoes were "envisioned as a nod to modern art and surrealism." The singer says she was saddened when she learned they were being compared to blackface and were "immediately removed" from the company's website.

Perry's is the latest company to withdraw products after they were compared to blackface. Gucci took a sweater off the market last week and Prada removed a series of accessories that resembled black monkeys with red lips in December.

SEE MORE:

Gucci pulls 'blackface sweater' from stores after complaints

Prada withdraws luxury trinkets over blackface controversy
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashioncelebritykaty perryracismCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Beyond blue collar: Workwear gets makeover from Texas designer
Houston resale shops stocked up for rodeo
Survey: Men, millennials spend much more on Valentine's Day
First lady fashion at the SOTU through the years
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Body found at Memorial Hermann Hospital, foul play suspected
Violent purse snatching at trendy med center restaurant
Show More
Man dies after falling into a vat of sulfuric acid
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car
Selena, Fight Club and more: Houston rooftop releases lineup
More News