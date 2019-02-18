STYLE & FASHION

Quinceañera Expo looking for models to hit the runway this Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

The story of quinceañera dresses can be as colorful and interesting as the girls who wear them.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Want to model this weekend in Houston?

Then you may want to check out the Quinceañera Expo on Sunday from noon - 5 p.m. at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Models are needed to wear Quinceañera dresses at the event, which will feature four fashion shows.

Models must be between 13-16 years old. If you're interested, fill out this form or call 210-781-6377.

More than 100 exhibitors will be featured at the expo offering services including photography, decorating, makeup, choreography and more.

Admission is $10. You can buy tickets at the door, which is cash only.

Ready to plan that Quince? You can learn more about the event here.

RELATED: Quinceañera dresses: Picking the perfect dress for your 15
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionquinceanerapartyHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Goat shoes, Croc purse and more fashion trends no one wanted
Designer B Michael creates Cicely Tyson's Oscar gowns
What will they wear? Best Actress nominee fashion
Shoes pulled from Katy Perry line after blackface criticism
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
2-year-old dropped off at Houston Fire Station by stranger
Parents dead in murder-suicide at Sugar Land home
Softball coach out of a job after allegedly attacking woman
Streaming services at the Oscars: Spielberg speaks out
Goat shoes, Croc purse and more fashion trends no one wanted
JACKPOT: Snow in Las Vegas!
Parents arrested after toddler's body found in acid
Sailor in iconic V-J Day Times Square kiss photo dies at 95
Show More
Astros start full squad workouts for first time in 2019
Houston ranked among the worst cities for football fans
How to see February's full moon, the snow moon
2 HPD officers hospitalized after crashing during chase
Pope and other church leaders meet to discuss sex abuse
More News