Oscars Red Carpet could head back to the future with '80s trends

Lady Gaga arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.

Sandy A. Kenyon
LOS ANGELES --
The Oscars broadcast is really two shows in one because for many, who wears what is just as important, if not more important, than who wins.

Last year, the #MeToo movement inspired some to wear black. Other stars dressed down. But not this year.

The Oscars Red Carpet is going back to the future: back to the 1980s.

"It's about '80s excess. It's about bright colors, big volumes, embellishments, evening wear, you see a lot of sequins. You want to be noticed," Women's Wear Daily style director Alex Badia said.

Lady Gaga usually gets noticed, but at the Golden Globes she really stood out thanks to a whole lot of dress by Valentino. Part of a red carpet trend this year: Go big...or stay home.

"We're talking about big shoulders. We're talking about tulle. We're talking about ruffles. Think about '80s prom," Badia said.

And jewelry is part of what's happening too. Call it an '80s renaissance and a break with the recent past where less was more on the Oscars Red Carpet.

"They've been very conservative, and the Red Carpet wasn't boring, but it was predictable," Badia said.

WWD's style director says Gaga changed the game: Coming in from the music industry with a more adventurous style, Badia said, "that was history and that was amazing."

Nominated twice for "A Star Is Born," win or lose, she has made her mark and her 33 million followers on Instagram surely help.

"Social media is playing a key role," Badia said. "I think now if you're gonna fail or you're gonna succeed, you do it in real time in front of everyone, so yeah, the stakes are higher."

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
