Nike releasing new shoe designed for doctors, nurses

Nike has announced that it's planning to release a new shoe designed specifically for those in the medical field.

Nike has announced that it's planning to release a new shoe designed specifically for those in the medical field.

Nike has announced that it's planning to release a new shoe designed specifically for those in the medical field.The company says the Nike Air Zoom Pulse is for "everyday heroes: nurses, doctors, home health providers and others who work tirelessly to support patients."The shoe will feature a durable outsole, an elastic strap to keep the heel secure and a laceless face with a protective coating which will make it easy to clean.Nike says it's not uncommon for nurses to walk approximately four to five miles and sit for less than an hour during their 12-hour shift.The company says the design of the shoe aims to tackle those challenges.Although the shoe was designed for nurses, doctors, home health providers, it can be bought and enjoyed by everybody.