Nike introduces swimwear collection with hijab

Nike is introducing a new line of swimwear that includes a full-coverage swimsuit and a swim hijab.

The Victory Swim Collection will offer a modest swimwear option for female athletes seeking full range of motion in the water, according to Nike.

It follows Nike's release of a performance hijab for Muslim women athletes in 2017.

Nike said it began developing the hijab after some Muslim athletes complained about wearing a traditional head scarf during competition.

The Swim Hijab features an integrated mesh pocket that is advertised to hold hair in place through underwater movement.

The collection also includes a tunic and leggings.

Nike's Victory Swim Collection is available February 1 on Nike.com and at select retailers globally.
