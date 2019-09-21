Style & Fashion

New Mr. Rogers Halloween costume has a different twist

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you watched Mister Rogers' Neighborhood back in the day, the sweater might be familiar but that's about it.

There are now sexy Mr. Rogers' Halloween costumes for sale, and they cannot be unseen.

The costume is called "nicest neighbor" and features a red sweater crop top, shorty-short shorts and even hand puppets.

If this saucy costume has taken you aback, you aren't alone -- Twitter is going bonkers with the new costume and some reactions aren't kind.

"There are no words," one user tweeted.

"We are all doomed," wrote another.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionhoustonhalloweencostumes
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Death toll rises to 5 after man found dead in truck on I-10
Emergency officials respond to explosion at Pasadena Celanese plant
Power restored to most customers in Beaumont after Imelda
Public invited to candlelight vigil honoring Sierra Patino
Kingwood teens flood devastated neighborhoods with kindness
62-year-old Porter woman missing now for 4 days
Woman stops robbery with gunfire at Miami Popeye's
Show More
Driver rescued from swift water near Lake Houston
Woman found shot to death on walking trail in NW Houston
Astros releasing Carlos Correa bobblehead as part of Hispanic Heritage Month
Man whose van sunk in 8 feet of floodwaters identified
Traffic nightmare after barge collision at I-10 bridge
More TOP STORIES News