Teen earned $15k using popular consignment shop app

Local teen earned $15k by cleaning out her closet - Nydia Han reports during Action News at 4:30pm on September 20, 2018.

BROOMALL, Pennsylvania --
If you're looking to make some extra cash, try looking in your closet.

Two years ago - when Hannah Oh was only 16 - when she decided to clean out her closet and sell her old things on Poshmark under her username @allthatglows.

"It's a social marketplace and it's a form of social media, too - kind of like a fashion Instagram where you can build your own closet, follow people, and get to know other sellers," Oh told WPVI-TV.

More than 1,000 sales later, Oh has made over $15,000 dollars, she now helps friends sell their clothing.

"I also buy things specifically to sell, so I stock up on inventory from different places," she said.

That includes merchandise from second-hand stores as well as discount retailers like TJ Maxx, Marshall's and Nordstrom Rack.

Oh says the key to creating your own avenue is to interact with buyers and build business relationships

She also suggest the better the pictures, the better the items sell.

"The clearer the pictures, styling options are always great - putting a great pair of shoes or necklace with your top always helps draw buyers in," Oh said.

To make big bucks, you do have to put in a lot of time. Oh spends more than 40 hours a week during the summer and as much time as she can during the school year.
