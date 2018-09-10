STYLE & FASHION

Shoppers crash Lilly Pulitzer website on first day of sale

EMBED </>More Videos

Have you jumped in on the sale?

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Lilly Pulitzer sale started Monday and fashionistas were quick to grab their computers and head to the stores.

Because many customers were logging on all at once for the semi-annual sale, the website crashed and shoppers were placed on a two-hour waiting list. But it was all sorted out.

Shoppers have until Sunday to continue searching for the best deals online and in stores.

However, keep in mind that if you are shopping online you will wait between four to six weeks for your items to arrive.
Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionfashionshoppingonline shoppingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Kylie Jenner to release cosmetic line at Ulta Beauty stores
Out of options, woman turns to Ted over uncomfortable couch
Whataburger gifted superfan Randy Rogers custom boots
Science confirms women's pockets suck for smartphones
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Tropical depression could form in Gulf
Tropical moisture will produce heavy rain throughout the week
Florence rapidly strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Florence captured on camera from space station
Indictment likely for couple who allegedly spent GoFundMe cash
Fans chant 'build the wall' at high school football game
Photo captures cute bond between boy and stranger
Houston mom of 6 reportedly disappears in middle of night
Show More
Puppy recovering after being exposed to methamphetamine
Apparent crack pipe vending machines pop up in New York
Subway says goodbye to $5 Footlong
Former HISD teacher charged with indecency with a child
Houston tennis icon defends Serena Williams after US Open
More News