The Lilly Pulitzer sale started Monday and fashionistas were quick to grab their computers and head to the stores.Because many customers were logging on all at once for the semi-annual sale, the website crashed and shoppers were placed on a two-hour waiting list. But it was all sorted out.Shoppers have until Sunday to continue searching for the best deals online and in stores.However, keep in mind that if you are shopping online you will wait between four to six weeks for your items to arrive.