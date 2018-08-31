Getting your hands on the coveted Kylie Jenner lip kit just got a little bit easier.
The reality star and makeup mogul announced her cosmetics line is heading to Ulta Beauty stores across the country, just in time for the holidays.
While there have been pop-up shops before, this will be the first time the products are available for purchase in store.
Kylie Jenner to release cosmetic line at Ulta Beauty stores
