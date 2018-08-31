KYLIE JENNER

Kylie Jenner to release cosmetic line at Ulta Beauty stores

EMBED </>More Videos

Kylie Jenner to release cosmetic line at Ulta Beauty stores

Getting your hands on the coveted Kylie Jenner lip kit just got a little bit easier.

The reality star and makeup mogul announced her cosmetics line is heading to Ulta Beauty stores across the country, just in time for the holidays.

While there have been pop-up shops before, this will be the first time the products are available for purchase in store.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionbeauty & lifestylebeauty productskylie jenneru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KYLIE JENNER
Kylie Jenner enjoys Shipley Do-Nuts while in Houston
Rapper Travis Scott's new shoes to pay homage to Houston Oilers
More kylie jenner
STYLE & FASHION
Out of options, woman turns to Ted over uncomfortable couch
Whataburger gifted superfan Randy Rogers custom boots
Science confirms women's pockets suck for smartphones
Where to get back-to-work thrift finds for as little as $2
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Santa Fe student inked in tribute to fallen football player
Dobie High School students train dogs for the visually impaired
Cheerleaders and football team honor Santa Fe victims
BOUNCING BACK: Dobie HS looking to leave Harvey behind
Boyfriend of mystery doorbell ringer was 'no monster,' his brother says
3 girls accuse Baytown teacher of inappropriate touching
Trump coming to Texas to help Cruz reelection bid
Mother involved in New Mexico bus crash gives birth to twins
Show More
Woman faces charges after self-defense shooting while pregnant
With CEO's release, ex-Enron workers still learning lesson
Woman goes missing looking for brother who disappeared
Police find unloaded gun on Yes Prep campus in Houston
3 years later evidence shows METRO officer didn't shoot HPD officer
More News