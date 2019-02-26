STYLE & FASHION

How to easily find and receive unclaimed cash

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas has returned more than $3 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners.

By
Texas has returned more than $3 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners according to claimittexas.org. We tracked down one Houston resident who was shocked to find out how much money he had coming to him.

"A friend had told me that he had some unclaimed property so I decided to go in and check not only one, but two unclaimed properties for me," said Steven Shannon.

Using claimittexas.org, Shannon, who is now a music teacher, found out he had missed a paycheck from a former job.

"Years later, here I am, I'm getting a check for $900 from Starbucks and then $500 for this undisclosed thing. I'll take it. Any money is good for this teacher," said Shannon.

Shannon is now $1,400 richer and it took less than 30 minutes to find.

"It was very easy," said Shannon.

It's as simple as typing in your first and last name then searching through a list for an address you may have once lived at.

During our demonstration, Shannon ended up finding a third unclaimed property check for $55.

"You have to further go in and show some documentation that you lived at that address. I took pictures of the documents and snapped it with my phone and sent it to the State of Texas," said Shannon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionunclaimed fundsmoneytexas newsstretch your dollarHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Fringe, denim, and leather: What to wear at the Rodeo
PHOTOS: Every dress worn by Best Actress Oscar winners
Lady Gaga shines at Oscars in dress by Texas designer
Oscar looks for less
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Selma Blair appears on 'GMA' to show how MS flare-up looks
Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to Selena at RodeoHouston
Hail possible with thunderstorms today
Police officer charged with aggravated rape of a child
Train moving after 183 stuck on Amtrak since Sunday
Sparks fly from chase suspect's truck as he drives on rims
13-year-old cheerleader dies mysteriously just before contest
Escaped pig lured back home with Oreos
Show More
Man accused of trying to pay kids for sex at bus stop
Man plans Holiday Inn retirement because it's cheaper
Judge could decide to move Santa Fe HS shooting trial
The 60: WWE star Roman Reigns says his cancer is in remission
2-story high geyser gushes for 11 hours in Rice Village
More News