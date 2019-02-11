STYLE & FASHION

Houston resale shops stocked up for rodeo

EMBED </>More Videos

Chelsey Hernandez has where you can shop for rodeo fashion and support a good cause.

Chelsey Hernandez has where you can shop for rodeo fashion and support a good cause.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionrodeo houstonrodeo fashionhouston livestock show and rodeostretch your dollarshoppingHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Shoes pulled from Katy Perry line after blackface criticism
Beyond blue collar: Workwear gets makeover from Texas designer
Survey: Men, millennials spend much more on Valentine's Day
First lady fashion at the SOTU through the years
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Body found at Memorial Hermann Hospital, foul play suspected
Show More
Violent purse snatching at trendy med center restaurant
Man dies after falling into a vat of sulfuric acid
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car
More News