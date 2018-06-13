HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Houston model is keeping up with the Kardashians.
George Ranch High School graduate Morgan Lindsey is one of 10 models chosen to represent Khloe Kardashian's high-end jean brand Good American.
Kardashian hosted an open casting call, looking for models "no matter your size, shape or heritage" she posted on Instagram back in October.
After completing an online application, going through an interview, audition and a private photo shoot, Lindsey was selected out of over 20,000 women.
"It is truly an honor to be a part of such an amazing team. Everyone is so nice, and I really like the fact that they think about everyone. They want to represent everyone," Lindsey told ABC13.
Lindsey is featured now on the Good American website along with nine other women who are part of what Kardashian calls the #GOODSQUAD.
"These women showed us their confidence by turning out all over the country, standing up for their beliefs and embracing their beauty which radiates from within," the site reads.
Lindsey was photographed for the company in Los Angeles in February.
After her upcoming photo shoot in Dallas, she will transfer to the University of Houston where she will study mass communication.