golden globe awards

Golden Globes 2020 red carpet: See the best dressed



The 2020 award show season kicks off in Hollywood Sunday with the Golden Globe Awards, and with it comes the glitz and glam of the red carpet.

This year, Ricky Gervais returns to kick off the award show for his fifth time hosting.

Several big-name stars are set to grace the stage, including Jennifer Aniston, Zoe Kravitz And Rami Malek, Brad Pitt and Reese Witherspoon. Eight-time Golden Globe winner Tom Hanks will be honored with this year's Cecil B. Demille Award, and Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award.

The Golden Globes are famously unpredictable, but critics are expecting big wins from Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story" and Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," along with "Fleabag," "The Crown," "Succession" and "Chernobyl" on the TV side.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashioncelebrityred carpet fashionaward showsentertainmenthollywoodgolden globe awards
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS
From Gervais to J.Lo, what to expect at the Golden Globes
'1917' creators talk emotional experience making war film
Looking back at Billy Porter's best red carpet looks from 2019
Golden snubs and surprises, including little 'Cats' love
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen charged with capital murder after blood trail leads to dead body
League City detective arrested for DWI with a child passenger
Deshaun Watson describes the play that made him flex
Baby rushed to Houston fire station by mother dies: police
J.J. Watt was wearing an award, not a 'Mandalorian' patch
Houston socialite's $18M home for sale in Broadacres
Ed Oliver sports 'Be Someone' cleats at Houston playoff game
Show More
Texans defeat Bills 22-19 after overtime in Wild Card game
Celebrate the Texans win with these freebies and deals
Irwin family has saved over 90,000 animals in Australia wildfires
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
Iraq's Parliament calls for expulsion of US troops
More TOP STORIES News