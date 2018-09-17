Get fall makeup trends on a budget using just one product

Fall officially starts this weekend, so it's time to go darker with the makeup trends."A glossy kind of deep burgundy lip and with jewel toned eyes, it's perfect for fall and you can do double time with each product," said beauty influencer Mallory Cornelison.Cornelison is the queen of using one product for multiple parts of your face. For example, she used Maybelline's Shine Lipstick in Spicy Sangria on her lips, then as a blush.For the eyes, she suggests the NYX Jumbo Eye Pencils."They come in a beautiful range of jewel tones like the burgundy I'm wearing. You can use that as a liner in the morning and smudge that along your lash line. Later in the day, you can use that same jumbo eye pencil, go across your entire lid, smoke it out with your finger. You don't need a brush. I've worn them on my lips, too," she explained.Cornelison suggests using the Rimmel London Magnif'eyes palette in Spice Edition.All of these products are under $10 and can transition you into the fall season without breaking the bank.