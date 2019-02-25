Fringe, denim, and leather: What to wear at the Rodeo

It is officially rodeo season, and that means it's time to dust off your hats and boots!"Dressing your best and feeling the part, it's kind of an attitude and you want to carry that attitude throughout the rodeo," explained Bea Castillo with Pinto Ranch. "It just makes it more fun."Pinto Ranch has been open in Houston for more than 15 years.You can find all kinds of Western wear at the store, including more than 5,000 pairs of boots.The boots are all handmade, and you can choose between exotic animals like elephants, kangaroos, pythons, and even hippos."If you get a good pair of boots, they will be the most comfortable boots," Castillo said.For more information, visit