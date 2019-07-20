Style & Fashion

Drug lord El Chapo's daughter launches new clothing line in Mexico

As drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman got life in prison, his daughter launched her own clothing line using his likeness.

Alejandrina Gisselle Guzman Salazar launched "El Chapo 701," a reference to Forbes naming her father the 701st richest person in the world in 2009.

The line is being debuted at IM Intermoda, a fashion expo held in Guadalajara.

It appears at least some of the items in the clothing line are being made in a Mexican maximum security federal prison from where El Chapo escaped in 2001.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced El Chap to life plus 30 years in a Colorado supermax prison for engaging in a continuing enterprise, conspiracy to launder narcotics proceeds, international distribution of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and other drugs, and the use of firearms.

He has also been ordered to pay 12.6 billion in forfeiture.
