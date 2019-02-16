STYLE & FASHION

Designer B Michael creates Cicely Tyson's stunning Oscar gowns

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson sat down with fashion designer B Michael as he creating Oscar gowns for actress Cicely Tyson.

By
NEW YORK --
Designer B Michael has spent weeks and poured his heart into creating the masterpiece actress Cicely Tyson wore while accepting an Honorary Oscar in November.

B said he was overcome with emotion seeing the 94-year-old in the magnificent gown.

"For such a moment and when you've seen so much, you're like, this cannot just be another pretty dress," said B, "It's one of a kind."

B Michael has dressed countless celebrities for endless events. The designer's unique sense of fashion is unmatched.

B and Tyson have been friends for years. B Considers Tyson his "magical soul mate."

"I trust him explicitly," said Tyson. "He put that dress on, and I never took it off, I wore it to every single party that was given in my honor for the Oscars, that dress was unbelievable."

The highly acclaimed designer has become the go-to person for countless celebrities but is determined to step out of his comfort zone. Tyson even wore a hat he designed to Aretha Franklin's funeral.

"The hat had gone viral, sitting in the church, we had no clue," said B.

B is now busy working on dress number two for Tyson for the Oscars on February 24th.

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionmoviesOscarsacademy awardsfashionentertainmentNew YorkNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Shoes pulled from Katy Perry line after blackface criticism
Beyond blue collar: Workwear gets makeover from Texas designer
Houston resale shops stocked up for rodeo
Survey: Men, millennials spend much more on Valentine's Day
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
'Black Widow Killer' is NC oldest woman on death row
New video shows moments before deadly shooting at gas station
City of Houston filing seeks to invalidate Prop B pay parity
HPD officer at center of controversial raid shot twice before
Parent outraged after kid receives a 'N-WORD PASS' at school
HPD chief handling raid and shootout improperly: ex officer
WARRANT: Informant didn't buy drugs from couple killed in raid
Allegations in drug raid not reflective of officers: union chief
Show More
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Man arrested for impersonating police officer, deputies say
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox's jet makes emergency landing
Roberto Osuna looks past 2018, ready to close for Houston
Mayor falling short on pothole promise, records show
More News